Barclays (BARC) Given a GBX 266 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Barclays (LON:BARC) received a GBX 266 ($3.52) price objective from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.04) to GBX 240 ($3.18) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 250 ($3.31) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 210 ($2.78) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 225 ($2.98) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 225.83 ($2.99).

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 184.10 ($2.44) on Friday. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 177.30 ($2.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 235.35 ($3.12).

In other Barclays news, insider Christopher Paul Compton sold 1,004,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.71), for a total transaction of £2,060,153.65 ($2,726,874.45).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

