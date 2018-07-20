Barclays Analysts Give Allianz (ALV) a €203.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €203.00 ($238.82) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Commerzbank set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €217.00 ($255.29) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €206.89 ($243.40).

Shares of Allianz opened at €180.28 ($212.09) on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

