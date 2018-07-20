BankUnited (BKU) Receives $43.75 Average PT from Analysts

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.75.

BKU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill raised BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.

In other BankUnited news, insider Rajinder P. Singh sold 74,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $3,241,342.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,221 shares in the company, valued at $13,203,860.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Bagnoli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $40,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,544.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,378 shares of company stock worth $8,411,444. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BankUnited by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,640,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,949,000 after buying an additional 64,553 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BankUnited by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,968,000 after buying an additional 284,123 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in BankUnited by 299.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 68,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth about $3,444,000. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKU traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.01. 901,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,400. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $30.37 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.96 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 45.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. equities analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

