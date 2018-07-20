Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (OZRK) Position Lifted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (NASDAQ:OZRK) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of Bank Of The Ozarks worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OZRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank Of The Ozarks in the 4th quarter worth about $962,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank Of The Ozarks by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Bank Of The Ozarks by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 173,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,398,000 after buying an additional 31,932 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank Of The Ozarks by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 153,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank Of The Ozarks by 1,411.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,609,000 after acquiring an additional 840,513 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank Of The Ozarks alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a report on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank Of The Ozarks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $54.00 target price on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Shares of Bank Of The Ozarks stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Bank Of The Ozarks Inc has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $53.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. Bank Of The Ozarks had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $252.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Bank Of The Ozarks Inc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Bank Of The Ozarks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. Bank Of The Ozarks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

Bank Of The Ozarks Company Profile

Bank of the Ozarks provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of The Ozarks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of The Ozarks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.