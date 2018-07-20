Bank of New York Mellon (BK) Given a $56.00 Price Target by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analysts

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) has been assigned a $56.00 target price by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BK. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 6th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.34.

NYSE:BK opened at $52.73 on Thursday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $49.39 and a 52 week high of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Mitchell E. Harris sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $2,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,341,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 4,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $270,025.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,701 shares of company stock worth $3,796,375 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 19,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 168,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,705,000 after buying an additional 37,928 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5,492.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $26,035,000. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

