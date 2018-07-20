Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 11,130 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 887,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,130 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $69,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $196,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $200,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $210,000. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,145.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $80.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.9587 per share. This represents a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 19th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

