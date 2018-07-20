Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in AES Corp (AES)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,072,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672,483 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AES were worth $54,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in AES during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AES during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AES during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in AES during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AES during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Shares of AES opened at $13.03 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. AES Corp has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $13.56.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 18.70% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. research analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. AES’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

AES has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Bank of America cut AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price target on AES and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded AES from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AES Corp (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.