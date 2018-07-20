Bank of Montreal Can Has $63.55 Million Stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 14.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 218,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,041 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Biogen were worth $63,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 445.2% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Biogen news, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $269.91 per share, with a total value of $12,955,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,927.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Biogen opened at $358.11 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $249.17 and a 12-month high of $370.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.12. Biogen had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Mizuho set a $433.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $395.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.79.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

