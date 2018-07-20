Bank of Montreal Can Has $57.62 Million Holdings in Kroger Co (KR)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,025,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,731 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Kroger were worth $57,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $115,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KR opened at $28.12 on Friday. Kroger Co has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $37.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. MED began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Pivotal Research downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $31.00 target price on Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kroger from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.76.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.