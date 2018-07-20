Bank of America Increases Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Price Target to $17.00

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GHL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.86.

NYSE:GHL opened at $31.45 on Monday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.20 million, a PE ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -71.43%.

In related news, President David Wyles sold 29,242 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $749,180.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 24,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,820.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 215,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 165,584 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,405,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Holding Co. increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 68,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,332 shares in the last quarter.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment bank for corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company provides financial advisory services primarily related to mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, financings, and capital raisings.

