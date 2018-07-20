BancFirst (BANF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $95.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.26 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 24.74%.

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $61.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.75. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BANF. BidaskClub cut BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of BancFirst in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other BancFirst news, insider Ken Starks sold 3,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $187,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Anderson sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $291,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $768,790 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

