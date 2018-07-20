Ballentine Partners LLC Takes $342,000 Position in Genuine Parts (GPC)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts opened at $97.30 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.

GPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Genuine Parts to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

