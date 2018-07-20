Ballentine Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 977,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,772 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.3% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $41,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,802.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,364,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150,148 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 198.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,833,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540,489 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 72.4% during the second quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 4,545,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,749 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 862.1% during the first quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,120,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,746,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,375 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF opened at $42.36 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $50.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

