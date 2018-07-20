Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $3.27 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc (XYL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Xylem by 1,690.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 99.7% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 95,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 47,605 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth about $571,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 192.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 59,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 39,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.6% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 59,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $68.58 on Friday. Xylem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.33 and a fifty-two week high of $79.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 23rd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

In related news, Director Curtis J. Crawford sold 7,500 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $550,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,592.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Xylem from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Xylem from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $78.00 price target on Xylem and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

