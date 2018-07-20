Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys Shares of 868,214 Evolent Health Inc (EVH)

Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 868,214 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,276,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EVH. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVH. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. MED increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $300,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Seth Blackley sold 164,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $3,660,299.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,418,046 shares of company stock valued at $66,507,170 over the last three months. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evolent Health opened at $22.90 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.79 and a beta of 1.14. Evolent Health Inc has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $26.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.89 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. analysts forecast that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.