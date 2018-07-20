Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 882,614 Shares of Jianpu Technology Inc – (JT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) by 87.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,897,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882,614 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Jianpu Technology were worth $12,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Jianpu Technology by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,084,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,648,000 after acquiring an additional 649,500 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC increased its position in Jianpu Technology by 314.6% during the first quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 2,893,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,003,000 after buying an additional 2,195,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Jianpu Technology by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after buying an additional 21,833 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Jianpu Technology during the fourth quarter worth $2,722,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jianpu Technology during the fourth quarter worth $2,430,000. Institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

JT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jianpu Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Jianpu Technology from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSE:JT opened at $5.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.32 million and a PE ratio of -23.78. Jianpu Technology Inc – has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $9.49.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.51 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that Jianpu Technology Inc – will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Jianpu Technology Profile

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

