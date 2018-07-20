Babcock International Group (BAB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) in a research note released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.97) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Thursday, May 17th. BNP Paribas cut their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 975 ($12.91) to GBX 800 ($10.59) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 1,020 ($13.50) to GBX 740 ($9.79) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 908.33 ($12.02).

Babcock International Group traded down GBX 4 ($0.05), hitting GBX 728.60 ($9.64), during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 2,938,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. Babcock International Group has a one year low of GBX 604 ($7.99) and a one year high of GBX 1,030 ($13.63).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 28th will be given a GBX 22.65 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This is a boost from Babcock International Group’s previous dividend of $6.85.

In other Babcock International Group news, insider John Davies sold 17,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 857 ($11.34), for a total value of £151,260.50 ($200,212.44). Also, insider Mike Turner acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 736 ($9.74) per share, with a total value of £110,400 ($146,128.39).

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering support services for defense, marine, aviation, and nuclear sectors. It operates through Marine and Technology, Defence and Security, Support Services, and International divisions. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services ranging from supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

