B. Riley Lowers Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Price Target to $49.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s Q2 2018 earnings at $1.95 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.21.
Brighthouse Financial opened at $40.88 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,897,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,493,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,819,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,534,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,326,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides a range of annuity and life insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. It offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security; and term, whole, universal, and variable life insurance products for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer.
See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.