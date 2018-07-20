B. Riley Lowers Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Price Target to $49.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s Q2 2018 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.21.

Brighthouse Financial opened at $40.88 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.33. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,897,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,493,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,819,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,534,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,326,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides a range of annuity and life insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. It offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security; and term, whole, universal, and variable life insurance products for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer.

