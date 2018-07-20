B. Riley Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Snap-on Incorporated (SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) – B. Riley reduced their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Snap-on in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the company will post earnings of $11.59 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.63. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.16. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $954.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SNA. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $178.00 target price on Snap-on and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.13.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $173.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Snap-on has a one year low of $140.83 and a one year high of $185.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Snap-on news, VP Irwin M. Shur sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $2,188,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,010.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $6,441,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,921 shares of company stock valued at $12,090,767 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 8.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter worth about $1,771,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,903,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.