Avon Rubber (AVON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Avon Rubber in a report on Friday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,715 ($22.70) price objective for the company.

Avon Rubber opened at GBX 1,441.50 ($19.08) on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Avon Rubber has a fifty-two week low of GBX 885 ($11.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,325 ($17.54).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a GBX 5.34 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%.

In related news, insider David Evans sold 5,000 shares of Avon Rubber stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,405 ($18.60), for a total value of £70,250 ($92,984.78). Also, insider Nick Keveth acquired 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,419 ($18.78) per share, with a total value of £20,334.27 ($26,914.98). Insiders purchased 1,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,846 over the last 90 days.

About Avon Rubber

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, homeland security, first responder, fire, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Protection and Dairy. The company offers respirators or gas masks with a range of spares and accessories; emergency hoods; rebreathers for escape and underwater use; self-contained breathing apparatus; consumable filters and thermal imaging camera equipment; and fuel and water storage tanks to military forces, civil and first line defense troops, and emergency service teams, as well as industrial, marine, mineral, and oil extraction site personnel.

