Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver along with gold, copper and lead. Its properties are mainly located in British Columbia, the Yukon Territory, Mexico and Canada. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines traded up $0.05, reaching $1.18, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat . The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,096. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $1.89.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 8.48%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 265,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of silver, gold, and copper; and the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. The company owns interest in the Avino property, which contains 42 mineral claims and leases 4 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 1,104 hectares in the state of Durango, Mexico.

