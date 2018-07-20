Avid Bioservices (CDMO) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“Valuation and impediments to achieving price target. We maintain our Buy rating and are increasing our price target to $6 from $5. Our valuation is based on a discounted EBITDA model, which we believe takes into account both the established and anticipated revenue growth of Avid, which is the cornerstone of the company’s business. We assign a 15x (up from 13x) multiple on F2023 EBITDA discounted back at Avid’s WACC of 13%. Our 15x multiple is based on recent CDMO deals in North America, which ranged from 10-15x for EV/LTM EBITDA.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst wrote.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Avid Bioservices from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Avid Bioservices in a report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avid Bioservices presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of Avid Bioservices traded up $0.28, reaching $5.95, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 12,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,134. Avid Bioservices has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $305.75 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 58.67% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $6.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 million. equities analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bandera Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,984,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,217,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,729,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $644,000. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization focusing on the development and cGMP manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, and cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

