Avangrid Inc (AGR) Position Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 132.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avangrid by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,149,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,889,000 after purchasing an additional 40,833 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,732,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,559,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after acquiring an additional 36,285 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 13.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 381,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,499,000 after acquiring an additional 46,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 360,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGR opened at $52.82 on Friday. Avangrid Inc has a 1-year low of $44.74 and a 1-year high of $54.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 4.59%. Avangrid’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Avangrid Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Avangrid’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 78.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Avangrid from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Avangrid from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.94.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, the company delivered electricity to approximately 2.2 million electric utility customers, as well as natural gas to approximately 1 million natural gas public utility customers; and owned approximately 67.5 billion cubic feet of net working gas storage capacity.

