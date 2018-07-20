AvalonBay Communities Inc to Post FY2018 Earnings of $8.84 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (AVB)

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Okusanya now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $8.84 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.82. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ FY2019 earnings at $9.17 EPS.

AVB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Citigroup raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.32.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities opened at $172.40 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $152.65 and a one year high of $193.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.23 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 35.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 44.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Miles Capital Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 32.6% in the first quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.21%.

As of March 31, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 288 apartment communities containing 84,162 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and 15 communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

