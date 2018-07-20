Auto Trader Group (AUTO) Sets New 1-Year High at $440.40

Auto Trader Group PLC (LON:AUTO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 440.40 ($5.83) and last traded at GBX 438.70 ($5.81), with a volume of 4203845 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 430.50 ($5.70).

AUTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt lowered Auto Trader Group to an “add” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 523 ($6.92) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 370 ($4.90) to GBX 355 ($4.70) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Auto Trader Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 409.53 ($5.42).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $1.90.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers products and services to retailers and home traders to support its online activities. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers.

