Aurora DAO (AURA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $145,919.00

Aurora DAO (CURRENCY:AURA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 20th. Aurora DAO has a market capitalization of $19.41 million and approximately $145,919.00 worth of Aurora DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001943 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Aurora DAO has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006161 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003843 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013603 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013317 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000489 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00466377 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00165866 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00022088 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00015631 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Aurora DAO Profile

Aurora DAO’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Aurora DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,521,643 tokens. The official message board for Aurora DAO is medium.com/aurora-dao . Aurora DAO’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora DAO is /r/auroradao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aurora DAO is auroradao.com

Buying and Selling Aurora DAO

Aurora DAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

