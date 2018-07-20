Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.03

News headlines about Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Audentes Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 44.7075897697101 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 21st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on Audentes Therapeutics from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. HC Wainwright set a $37.00 target price on Audentes Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

BOLD traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.47. 7,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,909. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.17. Audentes Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $46.18.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07. analysts predict that Audentes Therapeutics will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Audentes Therapeutics news, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 20,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $774,445.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Nagler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $226,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $212,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,794 shares of company stock worth $6,960,349 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT982, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 that is in preclinical studies to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

