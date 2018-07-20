Atrion (ATRI) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.12

Media headlines about Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Atrion earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 45.3131081671805 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Atrion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

Shares of Atrion traded down $1.40, hitting $629.95, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,749. Atrion has a fifty-two week low of $516.85 and a fifty-two week high of $694.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 0.62.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

