Atria Investments LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2,227.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $225,000.

VAW opened at $133.21 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $120.06 and a 52 week high of $144.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.6604 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Materials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

