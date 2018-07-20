Atria Investments LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in AstraZeneca plc (AZN)

Atria Investments LLC cut its stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,494 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 420.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 252.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the period. 15.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AstraZeneca opened at $37.03 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $94.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.60. AstraZeneca plc has a 1-year low of $28.43 and a 1-year high of $37.37.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Morningstar reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.28.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

