Atria Investments LLC Buys 1,320 Shares of State Street Corp (STT)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco grew its position in shares of State Street by 246.8% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at $162,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

In other State Street news, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $85,763.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Conway sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $29,024.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STT stock opened at $92.74 on Friday. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $89.68 and a 12-month high of $114.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. State Street had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. State Street’s payout ratio is 28.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on State Street from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $115.00 price objective on State Street and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.38.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.