Atria Investments LLC Acquires 519 Shares of Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,568,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $573,216,000 after purchasing an additional 39,055 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,557 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $429,989,000 after purchasing an additional 33,742 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 23.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,310,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $292,427,000 after purchasing an additional 245,039 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 8.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 943,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $210,546,000 after purchasing an additional 74,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 14.9% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 941,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $210,076,000 after purchasing an additional 121,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $307.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.75.

Shares of Baidu opened at $262.42 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Baidu Inc has a 1 year low of $190.56 and a 1 year high of $284.22. The company has a market cap of $93.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

