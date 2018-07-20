ATMChain (ATM) Price Up 8% This Week

ATMChain (CURRENCY:ATM) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One ATMChain token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Rfinex, Mercatox and Bit-Z. In the last seven days, ATMChain has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. ATMChain has a total market cap of $6.94 million and approximately $8,589.00 worth of ATMChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.03 or 0.03351670 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00017745 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000910 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 1,124.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006620 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000237 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003461 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003553 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00001264 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2017. ATMChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,660,285,460 tokens. The official website for ATMChain is www.atmchain.io . ATMChain’s official Twitter account is @ATMChainDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ATMChain is /r/atmchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ATMChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, YoBit, Livecoin, Mercatox, HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATMChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATMChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATMChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

