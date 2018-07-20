Atlantic Capital (ACBI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

ACBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Sandler O’Neill set a $19.00 price target on shares of Atlantic Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Get Atlantic Capital alerts:

Atlantic Capital opened at $19.60 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Atlantic Capital has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The firm has a market cap of $507.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.73.

Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Atlantic Capital had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 million. analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kurt A. Shreiner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $49,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Jr. Oglesby sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $577,102. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACBI. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Atlantic Capital by 158.4% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital in the first quarter worth about $199,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Atlantic Capital by 26.7% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital in the first quarter worth about $542,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers NOW, money market, savings, checking, time, Internet and brokered, and demand deposits; working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, letters of credit, installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.