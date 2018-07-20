ASV (ASV) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASV (NASDAQ:ASV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “ASV Holdings Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of compact construction equipment which consists of loader and skid steer loader equipment. It operates primarily in North America, Australia and New Zealand. ASV Holdings Inc. is based in Grand Rapids, United States. “

ASV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ASV in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded ASV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 14th.

ASV traded down $0.09, hitting $7.05, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 37,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $70.13 million, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of -0.79. ASV has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

ASV (NASDAQ:ASV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.26 million. ASV had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 3.21%. sell-side analysts anticipate that ASV will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ASV by 49.9% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 520,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 173,410 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in ASV by 305.7% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 65,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in ASV during the first quarter valued at approximately $794,000. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASV Company Profile

ASV Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures compact construction equipment in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers compact track loader and skid steer loader equipment under the ASV and Terex brands. The company also offers private label original equipment manufacturing services; and pre-and post-sale dealer support, after-sale technical support, and replacement parts.

