AstraZeneca plc (AZN) Short Interest Update

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,144,897 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the June 15th total of 10,959,514 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,577,564 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,079,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,237,000 after buying an additional 535,782 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,626,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,715,000 after buying an additional 248,598 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,463,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,073,000 after buying an additional 83,770 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 214.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,905,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,607,000 after buying an additional 1,980,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,633,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,085,000 after buying an additional 31,790 shares in the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZN. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morningstar reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.28.

AZN stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.73. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $28.43 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $94.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.60.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

