AstraZeneca plc (AZN) Shares Bought by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 86.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,440 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $13,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,605,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 419,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 27,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca traded up $0.12, hitting $37.15, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 210,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,662,916. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AstraZeneca plc has a 1 year low of $28.43 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Morningstar reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.28.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

