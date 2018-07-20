Asset Advisors Corp Boosts Holdings in South State Corp (SSB)

Asset Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,468 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,006 shares during the quarter. South State comprises 2.9% of Asset Advisors Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Asset Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.52% of South State worth $16,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in South State by 357.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in South State by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in South State by 109.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in South State during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in South State by 130.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get South State alerts:

In other news, Director James C. Cherry sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $252,223.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,126.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe E. Burns sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $45,843.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,812.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,212 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,040 over the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

South State traded up $1.15, reaching $89.45, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . 4,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,253. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. South State Corp has a 1 year low of $78.60 and a 1 year high of $94.50.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.68 million. South State had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 18.02%. South State’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. equities research analysts expect that South State Corp will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSB shares. BidaskClub cut South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. TheStreet raised South State from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $94.00 price objective on South State and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. South State currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, ATM processing, and wealth management and trust services.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.