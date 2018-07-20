Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $6.72 Million in Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,525 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,319 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 136,188 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $23,437,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PXD. Jefferies Financial Group set a $244.00 target price on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.68.

PXD opened at $182.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.71, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $125.46 and a 1-year high of $213.40.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total value of $183,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,645.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.13, for a total value of $38,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,698.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,265 shares of company stock valued at $14,990,928 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

