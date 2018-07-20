Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Holdings in eBay Inc (EBAY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,417 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 338,875 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in eBay were worth $9,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 506.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 2,910 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 100.0% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on eBay to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on eBay to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.74.

Shares of eBay opened at $34.11 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $46.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The e-commerce company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, SVP Stephen Fisher sold 12,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $464,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,049 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,726.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 9,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $352,200.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,478.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,114 shares of company stock valued at $5,479,825 over the last 90 days. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

