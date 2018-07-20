Aspen Insurance (AHL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Insurance (NYSE:AHL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Insurance Holdings is a Bermudian holding company that provides property and casualty reinsurance in the global market, property and liability insurance principally in the United Kingdom and surplus lines insurance in the United States. Aspen’s operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries located in London, Bermuda and the United States: Aspen Insurance UK Limited, Aspen Insurance Limited and Aspen Specialty Insurance Company. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aspen Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of Aspen Insurance opened at $40.40 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Aspen Insurance has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Aspen Insurance (NYSE:AHL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). Aspen Insurance had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $533.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. equities analysts expect that Aspen Insurance will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Insurance by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,019,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,137,000 after acquiring an additional 98,202 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Insurance by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,380,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,771,000 after acquiring an additional 180,816 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Insurance by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,302,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,286,000 after acquiring an additional 620,889 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Insurance by 434.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,678,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,775 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Insurance by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 865,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,241,000 after acquiring an additional 95,406 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Insurance

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance and reinsurance businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Aspen Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance products, including U.S. and U.K. commercial property, commercial liability, U.S.

