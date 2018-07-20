Arrow Electronics (ARW) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have $86.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Electronics' core strength in providing best-in-class services and easy-to-acquire technologies should drive growth in the long run. Moreover, the company has secured a significant market share through a broad portfolio of products and services, and continued efforts to maximize consumer satisfaction. Additionally, incremental sales from strategic acquisitions and partnerships are expected to boost the top line. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q2 earnings release. The company has mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. However, an uncertain economic environment, high debt burden and competition remain the concerns. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

ARW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research set a $98.00 target price on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.17.

Shares of ARW opened at $78.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $72.31 and a 12-month high of $87.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Anderson sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $132,375.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,703,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,375,000 after acquiring an additional 403,632 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,634,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,504,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,854,000 after buying an additional 132,118 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 36.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,378,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,164,000 after buying an additional 364,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 906,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,835,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

