Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) Director Lunsen Gil J. Van Sells 21,500 Shares of Stock

Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) Director Lunsen Gil J. Van sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $356,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,438.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ARRY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.98. 13,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,033. Array Biopharma Inc has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.68.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.11. Array Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 96.65% and a negative net margin of 72.33%. The firm had revenue of $66.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Array Biopharma Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARRY. BidaskClub raised Array Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Array Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Array Biopharma from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised Array Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Array Biopharma in a research report on Sunday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Array Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Array Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Array Biopharma by 107.9% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Array Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Array Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Array Biopharma by 266.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Array Biopharma

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus.

