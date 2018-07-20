Armistice Capital, Llc Purchases 17,800 Shares of Cerecor Inc (CERC) Stock

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $75,828.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 18th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 2,500 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $10,875.00.

On Thursday, June 28th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 14,400 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $58,464.00.

On Wednesday, May 23rd, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 300 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,155.00.

On Monday, May 21st, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 42,159 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $158,939.43.

On Tuesday, May 15th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 92,700 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.51 per share, for a total transaction of $325,377.00.

On Monday, April 23rd, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 6,189 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,808.13.

On Friday, April 20th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 600 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,154.00.

Shares of Cerecor stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.83 million, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cerecor Inc has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $5.74.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter. Cerecor had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 59.50%. analysts expect that Cerecor Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cerecor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cerecor stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) by 182.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,333 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.10% of Cerecor worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Veripred, and Ulesfia for the treatment of inflammation of the skin, joints, lungs, and other organs, as well as asthma, allergies, arthritis, and head lice infestation.

