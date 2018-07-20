Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Invests $2.75 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 473,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 36.2% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 55,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 34.4% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 101,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of Texas Instruments opened at $114.59 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The stock has a market cap of $113.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $79.60 and a 52 week high of $120.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 43.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.94%.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Ritchie sold 52,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $5,805,738.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,009,282.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Niels Anderskouv sold 20,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $2,223,634.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,134,894.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,484 shares of company stock valued at $19,325,083 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

