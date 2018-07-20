argenx (ARGX) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.16

News stories about argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. argenx earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 45.9256181755627 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARGX shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, June 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on argenx from $93.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on argenx in a report on Sunday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.83.

NASDAQ ARGX traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,017. argenx has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -67.29 and a beta of 2.79.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

