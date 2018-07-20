ArcticCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.04 Million (ARC)

ArcticCoin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One ArcticCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Cryptopia and C-CEX. In the last seven days, ArcticCoin has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. ArcticCoin has a market cap of $1.04 million and $1,846.00 worth of ArcticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ArcticCoin alerts:

Aston (ATX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00018284 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

ArcticCoin Coin Profile

ArcticCoin (ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 7th, 2016. ArcticCoin’s total supply is 24,759,842 coins. ArcticCoin’s official website is arcticcoin.org . ArcticCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ArcticCoin

ArcticCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArcticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArcticCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArcticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArcticCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArcticCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.