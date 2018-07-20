Arcos Dorados (ARCO) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcos Dorados presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Arcos Dorados traded up $0.25, reaching $7.30, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 31,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,246. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Arcos Dorados has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $849.89 million during the quarter. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 2.63%. equities research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

