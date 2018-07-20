ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) (MT) Given a €37.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.50 ($44.12) price objective on ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) (AMS:MT) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MT. Citigroup set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Macquarie set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €34.68 ($40.80).

Get ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) alerts:

MT opened at €26.65 ($31.35) on Tuesday. ArcelorMittal SA has a 1-year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1-year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.