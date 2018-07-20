Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.19

Media headlines about Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Arcadia Biosciences earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.6979501714199 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.
Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:
- HC Wainwright Reiterates $20.00 Price Target for Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) (americanbankingnews.com)
- Arcadia Biosciences shares rally after key milestone developing extended-shel- life tomatoes (proactiveinvestors.com)
- Arcadia Biosciences and Shriram Bioseed reach milestone in developing ESL tomatoes; shares up 22% premarket (seekingalpha.com)
- Arcadia Biosciences and Shriram Bioseed Reach Milestone in Developing Extended Shelf Life Tomatoes (finance.yahoo.com)
- American Vanguard (AVD) versus Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) Head-To-Head Contrast (americanbankingnews.com)
RKDA stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of -5.68. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $66.56.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on RKDA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arcadia Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.
Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.
