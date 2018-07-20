Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.19

Media headlines about Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Arcadia Biosciences earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.6979501714199 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

RKDA stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of -5.68. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $66.56.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($4.86) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 686.10% and a negative return on equity of 259.46%. equities research analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RKDA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arcadia Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

